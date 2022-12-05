Will Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan in 2023? Veteran HC breaks silence on future

Jim Harbaugh finally got the championship he wanted at Michigan. After beating Purdue 43-22 to claim back-to-back Big 10 titles, there were several reports suggesting that Harbaugh was being courted by multiple NFL teams.

After spending eight years with the Wolverines, it did seem like the perfect time for the coach to perhaps move on. While many wanted the 58-year-old to remain the coach of Michigan, there was a feeling in the media that his head could be turned by attractive NFL offers.

However, fans of the Wolverines can now breathe a collective sigh of relief. Per Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw, the former San Francisco 49ers head coach will remain as the Wolverines head coach in 2023.

“I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said.

Zach Shaw @_ZachShaw Jim Harbaugh on NFL rumors: “I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”



With several NFL teams in desparate need of a head coach with considerable experience, the Michigan coach fits the bill. Unfortunately, for teams hoping to secure his services, they will have to wait at least one more season.

Jim Harbaugh contract

In February, the 58-year-old coach agreed a monstrous five-year, $36.7 million deal. That's a huge deal for a college coach, and it made him one of the best-paid coaches in college.

His annual salary is rather eye-watering as well. In 2022, he made $7.05 million, per cbssports.com. Towards the end of his current deal, his annual salary will go up to around $7.6 million.

That's NFL-type money the 58-year-old is getting, and no doubt, Michigan is happy to be retaining the services of their star coach.

Jim Harbaugh record at Michigan

Michigan vs Ohio State

After spending eight years at Michigan and recording back-to-back Big 10 Championships, along with a second straight College Playoff appearance, it should come as no surprise that the 58-year-old's record is a seriously good one.

The former 49ers head coach has an incredible 74-24 coaching record since becoming Michigan's main man. The transformation that has happened since his arrival has been sensational, and now with reports that he's staying at least the 2023 season, that record looks like it will improve.

