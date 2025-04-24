Will Kenneth Grant be drafted? Exploring the chances of Michigan DT in 2025 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant will be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and is likely to hear his name called in the first round.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24, and concludes on Saturday, April 26, but Grant won't last that long.

What round will Kenneth Grant be drafted in?

Kenneth Grant is likely to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFLDraftBuzz projects Grant to be a mid-to-late first-round pick, as the outlet ranks him as the 21st-best player heading into the NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Grant as the 30th-best prospect in the draft.

ESPN's Field Yates predicted Grant will be selected 31st overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Peter Schrager of ESPN, meanwhile, had Grant going 22nd overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Grant has been linked to the Chargers, and he says playing for Jim Harbaugh again would be special.

"It would mean a lot," Grant said, via FanSided. "Aside from football, he's a great coach. Great person in general, there's so much to relate to. You know, just listening to him talk, you can learn so much from him. But also kind of like, get a laugh out of it too."

Ultimately, it seems likely that Grant will heart his name called in the second-half of the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24.

Kenneth Grant's strengths and weaknesses

Kenneth Grant is a 6-foot-3, 330-pound defensive tackle and will be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Grant is known for his run-stuffing abilities, and for his size, his speed, and footwork have been well-documented. Grant will be a great player against the run to stuff up the lanes.

However, a knock on Grant is whether his size will allow him to play in the NFL, as it did in college. He also struggled to get after the quarterback as many had hoped.

Grant ended up recording 32 tackles, 5 pass defenses, and 3 sacks, as in three years at Michigan, he only recorded 6.5 sacks.

