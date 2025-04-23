“Will be known as one of the biggest busts”: Ex NFL Scout drops blunt statement for Shedeur Sanders

Last season, Shedeur Sanders was regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft pool. Many experts believed that he would be picked in the first round because of his strong arm and pinpoint accuracy. However, a common concern was that he holds onto the ball too long, which could pose a problem at the pro level.
His draft stock has been fluctuating recently, with some projecting that he could be picked in the top five, while others think he might fall as far as the 20s, or even out of the first round. But one thing most people agree on is that Sanders will be one of the most well-known names in the NFL, no matter where he ends up.
Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly added to the conversation on Wednesday.
“Shedeur Sanders will be known as one of the biggest busts in NFL history if he goes in rounds 1-7,” Kelly tweeted.
With the draft beginning on Thursday, the big question is whether Sanders' name will be called before the first round ends, or if he’ll still be waiting come Friday.
Dov Kleiman on Shedeur Sanders being the “face of the NFL”
No matter where Shedeur Sanders gets picked in the NFL draft, he’s already built a strong personal brand. On Wednesday, Gatorade released a 30-second commercial starring Sanders. In the ad, he threw footballs at targets with perfect accuracy.
"Lose time," Sanders said in the commercial. "Lose friends. Lose nights. Lose mornings. Lose more sweat than I knew I had. But lose the target that I have on my back? Nah.”
NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared the ad.
“Superstar: Shedeur Sanders is featured in a new Gatorade ad 🔥👀Many believe Sanders will be the face of the NFL,” Kleiman tweeted.
In his four collegiate seasons and 50 games played, Sanders completed 70.1% of his passes, throwing for 14,353 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Last season, he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 TDs and 10 interceptions while completing 74.0% of his passes.
