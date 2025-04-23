Shedeur Sanders reveals if he sought Tom Brady's advice amid heavy criticism heading into 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders had a stellar college football career. The pocket passer excelled at Jackson State before cementing his spot as one of the best QBs in the nation at Colorado.

Although once tipped to be a top three pick in the 2025 draft, Sanders has since been heavily criticized. Some scouts have questioned his arm strength, while analysts have called out his attitude.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sanders discussed whether he had sought Tom Brady's advice regarding the recent developments.

"I haven't talked to him (Tom Brady) during the visits," Sanders said on Tuesday, via '2 Legendary.' "He's busy, he's doing what he has to do. If I go to Vegas, of course, we'll talk more."

Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and has been heavily involved in the team's draft process. The Raiders are in rebuild mode, and a new quarterback could be on the radar. The franchise recently acquired Geno Smith via a trade, but it won't be a major surprise if they opt for a priority backup for the 2025 season.

Sanders and Brady have a good rapport as Brady mentored him during his collegiate football career. It'll be interesting to see whether he and the Raiders bring in Sanders in this year's draft.

Shedeur Sanders' projected landing spots

Shedeur Sanders has a couple of admirers in the first round. Any team that needs a starting QB or priority backup could select him in this year's draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be the mock draft favorite with Sports Illustrated, NFL.com and ESPN linking the Colorado star to them. The Steelers have the No. 21 overall pick and a gaping hole at QB.

Pittsburgh had Russell Wilson as its QB1 in 2024, but he's since joined the New York Giants. Mike Tomlin could select Sanders and pair him with recent signing DK Metcalf.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are also potential landing spots for Sanders. The Browns' incumbent starter, Deshaun Watson, has injury issues. The Raiders could use an understudy for Geno Smith, and the Giants need a long-term solution at the position.

