Will Kyle McCord get drafted into the NFL? Exploring the chances of Syracuse QB in 2025 draft

Kyle McCord will join the 2025 NFL draft after finishing his senior year with the Syracuse Orange. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday with the first round and ends with the seventh round on Saturday. He aspires to be taken ahead of other quarterbacks in his class.

McCord will most likely be selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

What round will Kyle McCord get drafted?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein believes McCord could be selected in the third or fourth round. One of the teams that has met with the quarterback is the New York Giants.

The former Syracuse star shared that the Giants tested him the most to see if he'd be a great asset to them. New York has two picks in the third round (65 & 99) and one in the fourth round (105).

Another team that could be interested in acquiring him is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC franchise has met with the McCord and has the 83rd pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. If New York decides not to select the former Syracuse standout with their 65th pick, Pittsburgh could choose him.

Last year, the Syracuse quarterback led the league in passing yards with 391 completed passes for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns.

On Dec. 27, 2024, he played his final game with Syracuse, defeating the Washington State Cougars 52-35 in the Holiday Bowl. The quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

Strengths and weaknesses of Kyle McCord as an NFL prospect

Lance Zierlein pointed out several strengths and weaknesses in Kyle McCord ahead of the upcoming draft.

According to Zierlein, the former Syracuse star can read coverage and progressions well. Zierlein also praised the NFL prospect's arm strength to throw deep passes downfield.

Although he shows promise, Zierlein noticed that the NFL draft prospect doesn't get the football out of his hand quickly enough. The issues could lead to the former Syracuse leader getting sacked in the NFL.

However, if given the opportunity, he may be able to rectify his weaknesses and become a top quarterback in the NFL.

