“They put me to the test”: 4,779-YD, 34 TD QB opens up about intense Giants' private workout ahead of NFL draft

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord revealed that the New York Giants tested him more rigorously than any other NFL team during his pre-NFL draft visit.

McCord, who transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse last season, subsequently led the nation in passing with 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," the former Syracuse star opened up about his experience with the Giants' front office and coaching staff.

"They definitely put me to the test," McCord said on Friday. "They wanted to know how well you process things, how quickly can you pick up information. So, of all the teams, they definitely were the one that tested me the most, but it was good. It was a lot of fun."

McCord also noted that New York would be a "great spot to end up," highlighting that the Giants have "two great veterans" under center in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Kyle McCord praised for his mental fortitude

Jordan Palmer, whose client list includes NFL stars Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, among others, has been working closely with Kyle McCord since his transfer from Ohio State.

"Kyle McCord is quickly becoming one of the most athletic guys I've ever worked with," Palmer said on April 9, via The Athletic.

What makes this statement particularly striking is Palmer's definition of athleticism for QBs. Rather than focusing on traditional metrics like 40-yard dash times, he evaluates how quickly a QB can replace old movement patterns with new ones.

The data backs up McCord's mental prowess. McCord scored in the "superior" category in five different metrics and nearly reached that level in spatial awareness and learning efficiency. This was according to Dr. Scott Goldman, co-inventor of the Athletic Intelligence Quotient (AIQ) test used by NFL teams.

McCord's arm talent has also impressed evaluators. During Wilson's QBX Throwing Session at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he posted a spiral efficiency of 93 percent. 12 of his 28 throws were rated at a perfect 100. His average spin rate of 699 rpm significantly exceeded the NFL average of 592.

The Giants' interest signals a potential landing spot where he wouldn't be rushed into action immediately but could develop behind established veterans.

