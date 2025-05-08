Will NCAA strip Jim Harbaugh & Co of ‘23 National Title? ESPN Insider reacts to Sherrone Moore’s two-game ban

ESPN college football insider Dan Wetzel believes the NCAA will have a hard time stripping the Michigan Wolverines of their national title in 2023.

Ad

The Wolverines suspended coach Sherrone Moore for two games as a self-imposed suspension due to the Connor Stalions investigation. Although Michigan gave Moore a self-imposed suspension, the investigation is ongoing, but Wetzel thinks the NCAA will have a hard time doing much due to the current landscape in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"They will finally have their hearing, and the NCAA will issue their punishment after that. Will they strip victories, would they do a future postseason ban? I don't know. Generally, there isn't a lot the NCAA can do anymore in this era of revenue sharing and NIL that can impact, like cutting the number of scholarships. Your quarterback is getting paid seven figures to go to Michigan, I'm pretty sure he can afford to be a walk-on if necessary. I don't know what they are going to come up with," Wetzel said on The Rich Eisen Show at 1:00.

Ad

It's an interesting point by Wetzel, as the NCAA has lost a lot of power due to NIL. As Wetzel points out, the NCAA used to take scholarships away, but with NIL, that is no longer an issue.

As well, Wetzel doesn't think stripping them of the national championship will happen either.

Urban Meyer believes Michigan's Sherrone Moore is done as a coach

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer believes Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is done as a coach.

Ad

Meyer believes that if a coach is caught lying to the NCAA in an investigation, they are done as a coach.

"If you lie, as a college football coach to the NCAA, in my personal opinion, you're finished," Meyer said on his Triple Option podcast, via AthlonSports. "You're done, that's not making a text message, that's not going to lunch with someone your not supposed to go to lunch with... when they got you and they say did you do this, and they refuse to cooperate, or they lie, in my very strong opinion, you're finished coaching in Division I college football. Guess what happens? The risk now is too high, and I don't think you ever see this stuff again."

Ad

It's an interesting comment from Meyer as he believes Moore will not last long as Michigan's head coach.

Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh as the Wolverines' head coach after he took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More