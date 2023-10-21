Will Rogers injury update: Latest on Mississippi State QB for Week 8 vs. Arkansas

Mississippi State fans looked away in horror after their starting QB, Will Rogers, left the game against Western Michigan in Week 6 of college football action and did not return.

So, what's his injury status?

Will Rogers injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett gave an update on Will Rogers at the start of his team's bye week.

"Will injured his shoulder last Saturday in the fourth quarter, the shoulder of his non-throwing arm," Arnett said. "We're evaluating him day-to-day. Again, like I've said several times regarding our entire roster, the bye week could not come at a better time for us right now at the midpoint of the season."

What happened to Will Rogers?

Will Rogers suffered an arm injury during Mississippi State's 41-28 win against Western Michigan.

When will Will Rogers return?

During his weekly news conference on Monday, Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett was vague about his quarterback's possible return against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“No, no update. I put him in with every other guy,” Arnett said. “Gave them limited reps last week because they played the vast majority of snaps. Every single guy on the roster is on a day-to-day evaluation, and everyone who’s medically cleared to play and able to play will play. If they are not, then they don’t.”

Just before the clash against Arkansas, ESPN's Chris Low had a report on Roger's status for the game.

“Mike Wright will make his first start for Mississippi State at QB on Saturday against Arkansas, as sources tell ESPN that starter Rogers will miss the game with an injured shoulder. Rogers had started 38 consecutive games for the Bulldogs, who were off last week.”

Expand Tweet

Mike Wright has stepped in during Roger's absence and in his weekly news conference, Zach Arnett laid down a challenge for the backup quarterback.

“Before I get to that, in the event you ask a roundabout question about [injuries] I’ll give you an answer,” Arnett said. “But the reality is no matter what position you play, it’s not unique to the quarterback. No matter what position you play, whether you are the starter or not, you must prepare as [if] you are the starter.

“So, I have full faith and confidence. Mike has taken advantage of every opportunity he’s had this season. He’s scored several touchdowns. He’s distributed the ball for several touchdowns when he’s been in. He saw increased action last week. If he has to play additional snaps, we have no reason to believe he won’t perform the exact same [way],” Arnett added.

It looks like Mike Wright is set for an extended number of starts with Roger's injury stretching on longer than expected.