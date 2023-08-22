Who will be Mississippi State's starting QB in 2023? Exploring the QB battle between Will Rogers, Mike Wright, and more

The Mississippi State Bulldogs didn't do too badly last year. They finished the season with a 3-game winning streak and had a 9-4 overall record. This was punctuated by a stellar 6-1 outing at home. But if they want to compete for a title, they'll need to sort things out at the QB position.

So who will land the coveted Mississippi State's starting QB role? This article will look at the Bulldogs' current QB depth chart and try to predict who will start at the position for the season.

What does the Mississippi State QB depth chart look like for 2023?

The Bulldogs' QB corps is currently led by Will Rogers. As an incoming senior, he's been Mississippi State's leading signal-caller since 2020. This was topped off by an excellent outing in 2021 when he tallied 4,739 pass yards, 36 TDs, and an overall rating of 147.0 (via ESPN).

As for QB2, the Bulldogs will have Vanderbilt transfer, Mike Wright. Wright was the consensus QB1 for the Commodores, with his best season coming in 2021. He did regress a bit last year, which is why many believe he'll surely be QB2 for 2023. He'll need to raise his play if he wants to realistically challenge Rogers for the Mississippi State starting QB role.

Rounding off MSU's QB corps is freshman Chris Parson and sophomore Jake Weir, both of whom still have to prove themselves on the field.

Will Rogers - Stats and strengths

In 2022, Rogers ranked 54th in the nation amongst QBs with a 64.8 QBR. Add to that an excellent 68.0 CMP% and 3,974 pass yards, there's little doubt that he will bag the Mississippi State starting QB role heading into the season. His closest competitor Mike Wright is a bit further down the ladder stats-wise (57.4 CMP%, 974 pass yards, 58.0 QBR).

Fans and analysts alike will expect continued growth in Rogers' game. They're mostly concerned about his pocket awareness, above all, alongside his overall mobility (via Sports Illustrated).

Who was the Mississippi's starting QB in the last 5 years?

Here is the list of the players who have played as Mississippi State's starting QB in the last five years:

2020, 2021, 2022 - Will Rogers

2019 - Tommy Stevens

2018 - Nick Fitzgerald

Rogers has been the starting QB for the Bulldogs the longest. As for Tommy Stevens, he was respectable enough to record 1,155 passing yards, 11 TDs, and 4 TDs among others during his stint in MSU (via Fox Sports).

Nick Fitzgerald, on the other hand, was a stellar performer for the Bulldogs during his time there. He is considered one of the most decorated players in Mississippi State's history. He accumulated a total offense of 9,559 and 6,055 passing yards in 43 games for the school.

Prediction: Who will start as Mississippi's QB for 2023?

Rogers looks like the most promising candidate to start for the Bulldogs for the upcoming 2023 CFB season. Mike Wright is the next best alternative in case Rogers doesn't perform.