Why is it called the Egg Bowl in Mississippi?

The Egg Bowl is an annual football game played between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. It is called the Egg Bowl because the trophy the teams play for resembles a golden egg and is also known by the same name.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have been long-time rivals, but it wasn't until 1927 that The Golden Egg was born.

From 1911 to 1925, Mississippi State had 13 winning streaks against Ole Miss. Ole Miss broke a 13-game losing streak in 1926, and their fans, in excitement, charged toward the ground as they attempted to take down the goalpost.

This led to a brawl between fans of the two sides, who ended up throwing chairs at each other. The Golden Egg was introduced in 1927 after students of both schools agreed that there should be a trophy presentation for the winner to avoid another fight in future games between the two.

The trophy is a regulation-sized gold-platted football designed by the Iota Sigma honorary activities fraternity in Ole Miss.

From 1927 to 1978, both teams competed in a game that was called the battle for the Golden Egg. But in 1979, it got its official name, when Tom Patterson of The Clarion-Ledger wrote about the game, naming it the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State and Ole Miss were out of Bowl contention and were playing their last game of the season.

The Rebels won the game 27-7, and the media popularized the matchup between the two by the name Egg Bowl.

You might also like - Aaron Rodgers' dating history: Green Bay Packers legend's past relationships explored

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (Egg Bowl) all-time record

Mississippi State players with the Golden Egg Trophy

Both teams have played 116 games against each other, and Ole Miss are currently leading with an all-time record of 64-46-6.

Out of the two, the Rebels have had their longest winning streak since 1947 to 1963. The Rebels played 17 games against the Bulldogs in the past few years and won 14 games. The other three games were tied.

The longest winning streak Mississippi State have had against Ole Miss is 13 games from 1911 to 1925.

The most recent matchup between the two teams happened on Thursday, 24th November 2022, on the occasion of Thanksgiving. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 24-22 in a very entertaining game and re-claimed the Golden Egg Trophy. In the last two seasons, the Rebels were the winners of the Egg Bowl.

Poll : 0 votes