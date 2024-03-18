Will the SEC resume its national championship dominance in 2024? Looking at the future of college football's most competitive conference

The SEC has been the dominant conference in the world of college football over the years. With top programs like Alabama, Georgia and LSU, the league has won 12 of the last 17 national championships, placing itself unrivaled at the pinnacle of the vibrant tapestry of college football.

However, the conference did not make the championship game last season as Michigan (Big Ten) locked horns with Washington (Pac-12). Alabama, the SEC’s participant in the College Football Playoff, had its inclusion controversial following undefeated Florida State’s snub.

Will the SEC resume its national championship dominance in 2024?

With a 12-team College Football Playoff set to commence in the 2024 season, the chances of having an SEC winner have undoubtedly increased. The development pretty much means more teams from the conference will get the chance to participate in the postseason tournament.

This development will ensure a more dominant SEC in the college football world. The conference will also be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to its fold from the Big 12 in the upcoming season, which will make the league even stronger in the college football landscape.

In a way-too-early prediction, we could have Georgia, Alabama, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss making it to the College Football Playoff next season. The likes of Missouri, Texas A&M and Oklahoma will also be in the frame. This swiftly increases the chances of a winner coming from the conference.

As it stands, Georgia is currently considered the favorite for the national title in 2024, according to Sportsbooks’ line, while newcomer Texas is considered the third-favorite after Ohio State. Alabama has seen its chances drop following the retirement of Nick Saban in January.

Is the Big Ten catching up?

With the latest series of expansions, the Big Ten seems to be catching up with the SEC in terms of competitiveness. The conference will be adding USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon in the 2024 college football season, ensuring increased competition and exposure for the league.

Aside from the Bruins, all of the newcomers are likely candidates to make the playoffs next season. Having Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Washington, Oregon and USC in the frame for the national title obviously makes the Big Ten a stronger league in college football.

Although, it's coming at the expense of the Pac-12, the Big Ten will be catching up with the SEC to a very large extent in the 2024 college football season.