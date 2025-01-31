Colorado's Will Sheppard ignites wow factor with insane catch at East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington

Will Sheppard was one of six Colorado players participating in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. During the all-star collegiate game, he showcased a glimpse of his talent with the ball during the first quarter.

In the first two minutes of the first quarter of the 100th edition of the all-star college Bowl game, Will Sheppard pulled off an NFL move that has become quite popular in the league.

West QB Brady Cook lobbed a pass to the Colorado WR who was lined up against CB Zah Frazier. Will Sheppard then made a back-shoulder fade play to leave Frazier guessing. He then made an impressive catch while spinning for a 20-yard completion, showcasing his athleticism and agility on the field.

You can check out Sheppard's play in the video down below:

Ultimately, the East team dominated the East-West Shrine Bowl showdown, securing a 25-0 victory over the West team. The East team had more highlight-worthy plays during the game, which will undoubtedly catch the interest of NFL coaches and scouts

Will Sheppard began his collegiate journey by committing to play for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2020. He played for four seasons with them, tallying a total of 2,067 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Sheppard then entered the transfer portal and joined Coach Prime's team for the 2024 season. He recorded 621 receiving yards and six TDs for the Buffs, who finished with a 9-4 campaign. Sheppard is now a prospect to look out for in the 2025 NFL draft.

Will Sheppard once revealed his motivating factor to play for the Buffs

Last June, during a Colorado training session, Will Sheppard revealed what led him to leave the Commodores and join the Buffs for the 2024 season.

In a video posted on X, Sheppard stated that the opportunity to play alongside QB Shedeur Sanders was the major factor in his decision to make the switch:

"Obviously getting to play with Shedeur (Sanders), good quarterback, the offensive coaches, offense, pro-style offense. And everything that comes with it. The opportunities, business opportunities, built my brand," Sheppard said.

Sheppard's fluid routes, impressive leverage IQ, game sense and athleticism make him a highly valuable draft pick. Experts project him to be a top Day 2 prospect in the wide receiver department for a team seeking to add firepower to their offense.

