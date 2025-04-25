Will Terrance Ferguson get drafted? A look at the Oregon tight end's chances ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Terrance Ferguson is one of the best tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The Littleton, Colorado, native has been a significant threat in Oregon's passing game in the last couple of seasons, making him a coveted pick in his position.

Ad

Ferguson had his entire four-year college football career with the Ducks, playing under Mario Cristobal and Dan Lanning. Here's a look at the tight ends draft projection as he takes his experience to the professional stage.

Will Terrance Ferguson get drafted?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terrance Ferguson is projected as a solid Day 2 pick in many mock drafts. The tight end is expected to fall anywhere between the second and third round following the kind of career he had in Eugene in the last four years.

Ad

Trending

Ferguson possesses a prototypical size for his position with his long and athletic frame. This enables him to extend his catch radius adequately while attacking the ball at the highest point. His ability to make contested catches look routine makes him a reliable target for quarterbacks.

Furthermore, the tight end boasts an explosive acceleration off the line of scrimmage. His athletic burst often forces defenders on their heels early in the route, setting up advantageous opportunities that let him break with precision and present him as a go-to target.

Ad

Ferguson is also a massive threat in the red zone, presenting him as a crucial weapon while the team is in a good position for a touchdown. The tight end excels at boxing out defenders with his frame while timing his jump accurately for high-point passes.

Aside from his effectiveness and reliability in the passing game, Ferguson also makes noteworthy contributions to the blocking game. He's a reliable blocker who engages defenders with solid technique, opening lanes for the ball carrier and adequately enabling a thriving run game.

Ad

Terrance Ferguson's college football career

Terrance Ferguson started his college football career at Oregon in 2021 and became a top contributor to the team as a freshman. He appeared in 14 games that season and maintained his status as a starter for the next three seasons at the program.

He went on to play 39 games for the Ducks in the subsequent three seasons, increasing his production on the offense every year. The tight end played a role in the team's appearance in the 2023 Pac-12 championship game and the Big Ten title success in 2024.

Ferguson finished his college career in Eugene with 134 receptions for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns. The trajectory of his stats from the freshman to senior season showcases why he will continue to grow in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More