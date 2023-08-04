Will Utah call for Board of Regents meeting? Post snubbing Big 12 move, Pac-12 loyalist 'not in' Big Ten expansion plans

The Pac-12 is on the verge of collapsing as the conference has been hit the hardest by realignment. While several schools have already jumped ship, there could be an even larger group that follows suit in the coming days. The Utah Utes are one of the few schools that lack clarity on their future.

While most of the remaining schools have held or will hold, a Board of Regents meeting following Tuesday's meeting with conference officials, Utah has announced any plans to do so. Greg Swaim recently reported that the Big Ten is not interested in the Utes, stating:

"BREAKING: There is no longer any need to even discuss the #Pac12's joke of a "media deal", as it's all over. The #B1G and #Big12 are both poaching additional teams each, but the B10 "not interested" in the #Utes."

While Utah joining the Big Ten was never a likely outcome, the future of the program appears to be unclear. C.W. Lambert reported that, despite the Utes not holding a Board of Regents meeting, the Big 12 could still vote on adding them to the conference today, stating:

"Big 12 is voting on Arizona and Arizona State today. Wouldn't surprise me if they vote on Utah too. UA's president is going to tell his board tonight that Arizona has been accepted into the Big 12 & ask permission to give notice to the Pac 12."

While the Utes may not have any plans to hold a Board of Regents meeting or leave the Pac-12, the most likely outcome appears that they wind up in the Big 12.

What is the latest with the Pac-12 media rights deal?

The Pac-12 received an offer from Apple TV. However, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the offer will expire at the end of the week. McMurphy tweeted:

"Apple's primary media rights deal w/Pac-12 expires at end of week, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Proposal is in "low $20 million" figure per school/annually, but can fluctuate/increase based on membership size & subscription incentives, sources said"

The deal offered by Apple would be the lowest of any Power Five conference. Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will join the Big Ten in 2024, while the Colorado Buffaloes join the Big 12. Furthermore, the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies have been targeted by the Big Ten while the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes are reportedly in contact with the Big 12.