"Winner of the game makes the playoffs": CFB analyst lists three must-win games for Florida Gators HC Billy Napier

Billy Napier has been the head coach of the Florida Gators since the 2022 season. However, the offensive-minded coach has led the Gators to just one winning season in his three campaigns with the program. His 19–19 overall record has led to calls for his replacement.

So, getting it right in the 2025 campaign is non-negotiable if Napier is looking to keep his job. On Wednesday's edition of the "That SEC Football Podcast," Mike Bratton listed three must-win games for Napier.

Games against the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels made the college football analyst's list. Speaking on the Aggies game, he said (Timestamp: 1:04:45),

"At A&M, I just told you (to Cousin Shane) I think the winner of the game makes the playoffs because again it could be like a crossroads type game for both those programs."

Bratton also noted that all of Napier's side's must-win games happen to be away from home. They could turn out to be tricky without the home advantage of the always pumped Gators crowd.

The Gators enter the upcoming campaign with playoff aspirations. Getting wins against the Tigers, Aggies and Rebels will take them multiple steps towards the goal.

Also, it will give Billy Napier ample time to implement his methods in Florida as he looks to build the program according to his philosophy.

What are the must-win games for Billy Napier's Florida Gators?

Mike Bratton sees the LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss games as non-negotiable if Billy Napier is looking to keep his job and potentially lead the program to a playoff berth. Napier has won two national championships as an assistant but none in a head coach capacity.

The LSU Tigers had a solid 2024 season, which saw them post an 8-4 regular season record. They might have missed the college football playoffs but ended their campaign on a high with a 44-31 win over the Baylor Bears in the Kinder's Texas Bowl.

The Texas A&M Aggies were on a playoff trajectory in 2024. However, a stunning late-season collapse extinguished any hopes of such a milestone. The Aggies lost four of their last five games of the campaign to finish with an 8-4 record.

The Ole Miss Rebels had the best record of the trio. The Lane Kiffin-coached side ended 2024 with a 10-3 record. Their only losses were against the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU and Florida Gators, effectively ending their hopes for a playoff berth.

Napier's side must find a way to get past this trio in 2025. His job might depend on it at the end of the campaign.

