“Wish they taught a class”: Deion Sanders’ daughter wants men to learn how to handle postpartum

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of NFL legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to highlight the need for educational resources to help men understand and support women facing postpartum challenges.
Deiondra faced serious health complications during her pregnancy, including fibroids, threatened miscarriages, and placenta accrete - a condition that ultimately led to the removal of her uterus. She tweeted:
"I wish they taught a class that told men how to deal with postpartum," reflecting on her own experience after giving birth to her first child, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, in August.
Deiondra shares Snow with her fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees. Their daughter was born on August 9, the same day as Deion Sanders' birthday.
Postpartum depression (PPD) is commonly defined as a major depressive episode following childbirth, often affecting mothers but also occurring in fathers. While no formal criteria exist for PPD in men, symptoms can include irritability, emotional detachment, and depression within the first year after birth.
Deiondra’s candid post sheds light on the emotional and physical toll of postpartum recovery.
Deiondra Sanders tags father, Deion Sanders in video of son crawling
Deion Sanders became a grandfather on his 57th birthday in August and has since taken a more hands-off approach, offering guidance while letting his daughter take the lead. But Grandpa Prime has apparently made quite an impact already on his grandchild.
Sharing a heartwarming video of Snow crawling last week, Deiondra wrote:
"@DeionSanders he been trying ever since you taught him."
This video comes a couple of weeks after Coach Prime's post showing his bonding moments with young Snow.
"I’m so Blessed it’s impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you’ve afforded me. Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN! @deiondrasanders @jacquees “SNOW” #GrandPrime," Sanders captioned his post.
With football season still several months away, Coach Prime has plenty of time to play with baby Snow.
