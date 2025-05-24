With aim to get drafted as youngest QB in NFL, Julian Lewis makes revalation about major academic pursuits

After graduating from high school at just 17, Julian Lewis wants to get to the NFL much earlier. For that, not only did he reclassify into the Class of 2025, but he's also accelerating his academics at the University of Colorado.
On Friday, the five-star quarterback opened up about his ambitious plans to graduate early from the University of Colorado.
“I’ve got summer classes at the University of Colorado. Sko Buffs,” Lewis said (13:00 onwards). “That’s what I need — to be three and done."
For Julian Lewis to be "three and done," he needs to balance his academic workload along with elite-level football preparation. Not many have been able to take this elite route, but he has some inspiration to follow.
"You know, it’s mental overload, but that’s a part of life I chose, so I can’t really complain,” he added. “I’m just blessed that God gave me the opportunity to have those classes, and my school did their thing to get the classes so that I graduated early.”
The "three and done" path means finishing college in three years to declare for the NFL draft. This is an uncommon route taken by players like Amari Cooper and TreVeyon Henderson. For quarterbacks, though, it’s an especially tall task.
If Julian Lewis stays on track, he could enter the NFL draft at just 20 years old, a feat that would put him in rare company.
Who is the youngest QB to be drafted in NFL history and can Julian Lewis break that record?
The youngest player to ever be drafted in the NFL across all positions is Amobi Okoye, who was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2007 NFL draft when he was just 19 years and 10 months. Tremaine Edmunds comes in second when he was drafted at just 19 years and 11 months.
However, when it comes to the quarterback position, there are very few players who have managed to break into the NFL before their 21st birthday.
The youngest quarterback ever drafted is Tommy Maddox, who was selected at 20 years and 10 months old by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 1992 NFL draft.
If Lewis successfully follows the “three-and-done” model, he could indeed break Maddox’s record. Julian Lewis would be just under 21 years old, depending on the 2028 draft calendar.
