With aim to get drafted as youngest QB in NFL, Julian Lewis makes revalation about major academic pursuits

After graduating from high school at just 17, Julian Lewis wants to get to the NFL much earlier. For that, not only did he reclassify into the Class of 2025, but he's also accelerating his academics at the University of Colorado.

Ad

On Friday, the five-star quarterback opened up about his ambitious plans to graduate early from the University of Colorado.

“I’ve got summer classes at the University of Colorado. Sko Buffs,” Lewis said (13:00 onwards). “That’s what I need — to be three and done."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For Julian Lewis to be "three and done," he needs to balance his academic workload along with elite-level football preparation. Not many have been able to take this elite route, but he has some inspiration to follow.

Ad

Trending

"You know, it’s mental overload, but that’s a part of life I chose, so I can’t really complain,” he added. “I’m just blessed that God gave me the opportunity to have those classes, and my school did their thing to get the classes so that I graduated early.”

Ad

The "three and done" path means finishing college in three years to declare for the NFL draft. This is an uncommon route taken by players like Amari Cooper and TreVeyon Henderson. For quarterbacks, though, it’s an especially tall task.

If Julian Lewis stays on track, he could enter the NFL draft at just 20 years old, a feat that would put him in rare company.

Who is the youngest QB to be drafted in NFL history and can Julian Lewis break that record?

The youngest player to ever be drafted in the NFL across all positions is Amobi Okoye, who was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2007 NFL draft when he was just 19 years and 10 months. Tremaine Edmunds comes in second when he was drafted at just 19 years and 11 months.

Ad

However, when it comes to the quarterback position, there are very few players who have managed to break into the NFL before their 21st birthday.

The youngest quarterback ever drafted is Tommy Maddox, who was selected at 20 years and 10 months old by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 1992 NFL draft.

If Lewis successfully follows the “three-and-done” model, he could indeed break Maddox’s record. Julian Lewis would be just under 21 years old, depending on the 2028 draft calendar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place