With just 2 weeks to NFL Draft, Cam Ward & GF Nailah Landon enjoy couple time with fishing & photoshoots

Cam Ward will begin a new chapter in his football journey this year. After five seasons playing at the collegiate level, the quarterback declared for this year's NFL draft. Ward is heavily projected as the best QB prospect in the draft and is predicted to go No.1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Before getting busy with his professional life, Cam Ward decided to spend some quality and romantic time with his girlfriend Nailah Landon. On Saturday, the Miami quarterback shared a post on Instagram. It included a snippet of pictures showcasing his offseason adventures and vacation with Landon.

In one of the snippets, we see Ward posing with his girlfriend in front of a black tinted side window of a car. Another picture showed him enjoying some quality time fishing by the riverbank. You can check out the quarterback's post below:

Cam Ward began his collegiate journey with Incarnate Word in 2020. That is when he met his girlfriend Nailah Landon. He spent two seasons as the QB1 at Incarnate Word before transferring to play for Washington State.

Ward spent two more seasons with the Cougars and recorded 6,968 yards and 48 TDs passing in 25 games. He then decided to join the Miami Hurricanes for his final year of collegiate eligibility last year.

Cam Ward put up an impressive performance as the starting quarterback of the Hurricanes. He helped them to a 10-3 campaign while tallying 4,313 yards and 39 TDs passing. Ward was honored as the ACC Player of the Year and also won the Davey O'Brien Award and the Manning Award.

Who is Cam Ward's girlfriend, Nailah Landon?

Just like her boyfriend, Nailah Landon is also an athlete in her own right. She was a multi-sport athlete during her high school days at IC Catholic Prep. Landon played basketball, track & field and volleyball at IC Catholic Prep.

However, when she arrived in college, she shifted her focus solely to volleyball. Nailah Landon began her collegiate journey with Barry University before transferring to Incarnate Word. She and Cam Ward started as friends before their friendship turned to romance.

Ward and Landon keep their romance low-key. They try to stay away from the public spotlight and focus on strengthening their bond while working on their professional lives. Even when the quarterback shifted to play for the Miami Hurricanes, Landon continued her volleyball journey at Incarnate Word while pursuing her education in Communication and Media Studies.

Nailah Landon occasionally posts about herself and Ward on TikTok. Fans could expect another social media clip from Landon when her boyfriend's name gets called out in the draft later this month.

