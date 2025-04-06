"Cam Ward locked as #1 pick" - Ex-Chiefs QB reacts to Titans cancelling private workout with Shedeur Sanders before draft

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel reacted to the Tennessee Titans canceling their private workout session with Shedeur Sanders. The son of renowned NFL coach Deion Sanders is a potential number-one pick in the upcoming 2025 Draft.

However, ahead of the Draft, the Titans, who hold the number one position in the overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, shocked the fans by canceling a private workout session with the 23-year-old.

They were slated to have the workout on April 9, but NFL analyst Jim Wyatt took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm the cancellation of the private workout session. He shared the news along with the caption:

"After yesterday’s Colorado Pro Day, @Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders’ camp and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout. The Titans have seen 4 years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive."

Chase Daniel, who played for the Chiefs from 2013 to 2015, reacted to the news. He reshared Wyatt’s post, predicting Cam Ward as the number one pick in the draft. He wrote:

"Cam Ward locked as #1 pick."

Cam Ward also had a fantastic season in college football playing for Miami and has recorded a pass completion percentage of 67.2 in the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Sanders, who played for Colorado, has a PCT of 74.0.

Titans general manager impressed with Shedeur Sanders' practice session

Earlier this week on Friday, the Titans' officials had seen the college football players practice their game in the school's indoor facility and were seemingly impressed by Shedeur Sanders.

Mike Borgonzi, Titans general manager, talked about Shedeur after the workout and said (via Tennessee Titans' official website):

"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis. And Travis, everything you see on film -- he is one of the twitchiest athletes I've ever seen. He's impressive.

"It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape -- he can drive the deep ball, you saw that here today. So, it was a really good workout," he added.

Cam Ward and Sanders are strong contenders for the 2025 NFL Draft and can be the number one pick, but only time will tell how things progress.

