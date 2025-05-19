"Women if you're man sleeps past 7am, leave him": Deion Sanders cracks up son Shilo while schooling him about NFL debut

Shilo Sanders had a call with his dad, Deion Sanders, on Sunday, and among the topics that both touched on were the defensive back's early morning habits, which led to a hilarious exchange.

In a clip posted on X, Shilo questions Coach Prime about having to get up at 6 am, telling his father he would get him up at that time to watch him eat hamburgers. However, the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach replied to what he expected Shilo to do at that time, and he was direct about it.

"No, you are supposed to get up and start your day," Coach Prime said. "Any man that sleeps after seven is not a man. You are a child. Promise you, you ain't got nowhere to go and no responsibility... Women if you're man sleeps past 7 am, leave him."

While Coach Prime's answer made Shilo burst out in laughter, it was sage advice given his son's current situation. As an undrafted free agent, Shilo's spot in the Bucs' regular season roster is far from secure, and he will need to work hard for his place.

Shilo Sanders played six years of college football, two each with South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado. In his final season, the cornerback registered 67 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Deion Sanders' son Shilo wants to be a Buccaneer for life

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bet on Shilo Sanders after he went unselected in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado defensive back answered the call and now wants to play his entire career for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On a Twitch feed on Sunday, the defensive back shared his feelings on playing for the Buccaneers.

"I'm not even gonna lie to y'all, I definitely pray and hope I can stay in Tampa for my whole career," Sanders said. "That would be lit, because I actually love living out here so far." (1:48)

Shilo joined the team as an undrafted free agent, and while there have been some positive comments on the way he has looked so far, he is not guaranteed a spot. Sanders may have to wait and see how other depth positions are filled to learn his future with the team.

