"Worst offensive performance I've seen" - ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky calls out Alabama for dreadful offense in the Rose Bowl

In the College Football Playoff Semifinals, Alabama faced a shocking 27-20 defeat against Michigan in the Rose Bowl. It was the Crimson Tide's "worst offensive performance" in recent memory, according to ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky.

The game marked a historic moment for Michigan and raised concerns about the Crimson Tide's typically dominant offense.

Dan Orlovsky minced no words in expressing his disappointment with Alabama's offensive display against Michigan. During a segment on "Get Up,"

"That's the worst offensive performance I think I've seen Alabama have in adult life," Orlovsky said.

Alabama's offensive struggles

Crimson Tide's offense faltered against Michigan's defense, managing only 288 total yards with a meager 116 through the air.

The struggle to extend drives was evident as they converted only 3-of-13 third-down attempts and succumbed to six sacks from the Michigan front.

The Crimson Tide's inability to find a rhythm on offense played a crucial role in their downfall in the Rose Bowl.

McCarthy leads Wolverines to victory

While Crimson Tide grappled with offensive woes, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy emerged as the hero for the Wolverines. McCarthy orchestrated a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter and one more in overtime.

McCarthy's key passes, including a 27-yard connection with running back Blake Corum on fourth-and-2, earned him the Offensive Player of the Game award.

His ability to remain composed in high-pressure situations propelled Michigan to its first-ever appearance in the CFP National Championship game.

Michigan's defensive dominance and triumph over Alabama

In a game that witnessed 13 punts, 8 fumbles, and missed opportunities on both sides, Michigan's defense stood tall. The Wolverines limited the Crimson Tide's running game to a mere 43 yards in the first half.

The defensive dominance, coupled with McCarthy's offensive heroics, paved the way for Michigan's historic win. The climax of the game saw Michigan's defense make a crucial stop in overtime.

The decisive moment came in overtime when Michigan's defense, anticipating Jalen Milroe's rush up, stopped them on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

In a post-game reflection, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh emphasized the team's journey, overcoming challenges and doubters:

"We don't care anymore. Don't care what people say. Don't care about anything that comes up. We just know we're going to overcome it."

The Wolverines, perceived as underdogs in the face of Alabama's storied legacy, proved many wrong.

With one more game left in the season, Michigan remains focused on the ultimate goal: winning the national championship and etching its name in college football history.