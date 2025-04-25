"Worst trade in draft history": Falcons fans troll Atlanta giving up multiple picks for James Pearce Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons fans reacted to the franchise drafting former Tennessee Volunteers player James Pearce Jr. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft occurred on Thursday, and the Falcons made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to get the 26th pick and acquire Pearce Jr.

Ad

The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov reacted to the trade on X (formerly Twitter) and noted the trade was costly to the franchise.

"Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. is the pick for the #Falcons in a pricey trade.," Meirov tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to Meirov's tweet in disapproval of Atlanta's decision to trade for the 26th pick for the edge rusher.

"worst trade in draft history," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hahahaha, he is good but giving up so much for him! Wow. I really like that they are going all in on the D-line, but still. Great to improve that side - he is a very good pass rusher, so I like that. A grade for the pick, C for the price," another fan commented.

Ad

"Giving up a first to take a second edge? Absolute disaster class," a third fan replied.

Fans pointed out how ineffective this option would be for the Falcons when the season rolls in.

"This is an awful trade for the falcons tbh but I don't hate the pick they just gave up too much for it," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Yea this may not work out we shall see," a fan shared.

"Lmao falcons are the worst drafting franchise in history lmaoooooooo," a sixth fan commented.

Atlanta's decision to trade for the 26th pick resulted in the team giving up the 46th pick in the second round, a 242nd pick in the seventh round, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft to the Rams. The Falcons also received the 101st pick in the second round, which will take place on Friday.

Ad

James Pearce Jr.'s final season with the Tennessee Volunteers

Pearce Jr. left the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2025 NFL draft after his junior year. Last season, the edge rusher finished with 38 total tackles (23 solo), 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

His best performance of his junior year was in Tennessee's 23-17 overtime win against the Florida Gators on Oct. 12, 2024. He played a key role in his team's victory with seven total tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble.

Ad

On Dec. 21, 2024, Pearce Jr. played his final game of his college football career with three tackles in a loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The edge rusher will try to showcase in his rookie season why Atlanta made a good decision to trade for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.