"Would be absolutely dumb to take Shedeur Sanders at 3": Fans disapprove predictions around Coach Prime's son after Russell Wilson rumors

Shedeur Sanders has been an interesting topic of discussion ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner saw his draft stock fluctuate after his decision not to participate in the NFL combine. Experts now project him as the second-best QB prospect behind Miami's Cam Ward.

Several draft analysts projected Sanders to fall either second overall to the Browns or third overall to the Giants. However, the narrative has shifted after the Giants decided to get Russell Wilson from free agency on a one-year deal worth $21 million.

New York Giants reporter Art Stapleton shared a tweet surrounding this situation. He stated that while the team is likely to draft someone else with the third overall pick, the interest around acquiring Shedeur Sanders remains intact.

"Giants may end up taking a non-QB at 3, but sources I talk to with knowledge of their plans say Shedeur Sanderse 'absolutely' in play, and team feels doubling up at QB was necessary with the way things have broken down in the room the last two years. Giving themselves options."

Fans took to the comments disapproving of the idea of drafting another quarterback with the third overall pick after acquiring Russell Wilson

"Would be absolutely dumb to take Sanders at 3," one fan said.

"Give up on them drafting Sanders," another fan wrote.

"This is called smoke my friend there is 0% chance they draft a QB at 3," this fan commented.

"They won't or at least shouldn't he's not a top 3 guy," another fan said.

"If they still draft sanders and pass on carter or hunter, Giants fans will revolt," this fan commented.

"This organization is mentally challenged if they take Sanders and either Carter or Hunter is there," one fan said.

Russell Wilson is not the only quarterback the Giants acquired through free agency. Earlier this month, they also brought in Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million contract. If Wilson is given the starting quarterback job, then Winston will potentially be on backup duty alongside Tommy DeVito.

NFL analyst hints at possible reason behind Giants acquiring Russell Wilson amid Shedeur Sanders interest

Ahead of the Giants in the draft are the Cleveland Browns with the second overall pick. They also need to address their quarterback room. Deshaun Watson is still rehabilitating from his surgery after re-rupturing his Achilles tendon. He is expected to miss out on a good chunk of the 2025 season.

This leaves the Browns with Kenny Pickett as the only healthy QB on the depth chart. Thus, they might decide to get Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick. NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo claimed that this might be the reason why the Giants acquired Russell Wilson as a backup plan.

"Russ signing could also mean that the Giants have good information that the Browns are taking Shedeur," Palazzolo stated.

The Browns could also decide to take Travis Hunter and then later trade up to acquire a quarterback in the first round. Thus, if Shedeur Sanders is still available on the board, the Giants might potentially show an interest in drafting him and having him develop behind a Super Bowl champion like Russell Wilson.

