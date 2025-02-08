“Would be a mimic of the NFL”: Coach Prime proposes big change in College Football as he calls out NIL’s structure

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He has done a good job of turning around the program from one that was viewed as one of the worst in Division I college football two years ago. It is now a popular destination for recruits.

However, Coach Prime is not a fan of what NIL —Name, Image, and Likeness— has done to recruiting and college football as a whole. He appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday to talk about college football. He was asked if there was one thing he could change and Sanders did not hold back when discussing NIL and its structure.

"It has to be more structure in regards to what was supposedly NIL. It's not NIL, it's collective, it's pay per view. If I had to change something it would have to be structure and guidelines for these kids. It would be a mimic of the NFL. When rookies come in this is what you could get. This is the maximum."

"It would be like that for high school kids. Then the college kids who have already proven themselves would have more value. We gotta have some kind of structure. If not we're gonna have the same teams exhausting themselves financially in the collective, go to the playoffs."

Coach Prime then said that while there might be some surprises every year, there would not be a lot of parity in college football.

"You may see two surprises like Arizona State who played phenomenal and a few other teams. But mostly you get knocked out. So, it's not even if I can't give you what another team is willing to give or pay you."

In the NFL, rookies have a maximum amount they can make on their first contract based on where they were drafted. The higher a player is taken in the draft, the larger the contract they can sign.

Coach Prime has been busy recruiting

Deion Sanders has done a good job recruiting this season. Notably, the team secured the signing of the No. 2-ranked QB in the nation, Julian Lewis. He will come in with a chance to take Shedeur Sanders' vacant role next season.

However, Coach Prime has also been making inroads with the 2026 class. He recently spoke with one of the top picks from the 2026 class, LB Tyler Atkinson. After the meeting, Atkinson seemingly expressed interest in the Colorado Buffaloes.

