"Come on home nephew": Colorado fans react as 5-star recruit Tyler Atkinson speaks highly of Coach Prime following a conversation

Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 9 overall prospect (per On3), had a virtual meeting with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The five-star recruit shared details of their discussion on Sunday, expressing his excitement about the conversation.

“Coach Prime and I spent some time talking on a Zoom call,” Atkinson told On3. “It was really dope to get a chance to just chop it up with him. Afterward, he had to get ready for his show, which plays a big part in his recruiting.”

Colorado fans wasted no time voicing their enthusiasm, urging Atkinson to consider joining the Buffaloes.

“Come on home nephew! 🦬🦬🦬 #SlideCU,” one fan commented.

Another said:

“Shi come home 🦬🦬🦬🦬🦬🦬🦬.”

Here is how others reacted:

"We will CU soon! You’ll remember that call the rest of your life. A legend," another said.

"Let’s gooo! Would love to see you cracking heads for the buffs. #headachegang#2," another said

According to Atkinson, Sanders made it clear he only recruits elite high school players with the mentality and talent to contribute to the next level.

"He wants me to know that they’re coming," Atkinson said. "He is going to be intentional with my recruitment and wants to make sure everything fits like a key to a lock. His energy is contagious, and it really sparked my interest to get out to Boulder this spring."

Atkinson, ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s 2026 Junior 300, holds offers from 40 programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Colorado.

Tyler Atkinson nearing key decision, Colorado among suitors

Tyler Atkinson, a linebacker from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, wrapped up his junior season, tallying 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Many experts predict he will commit to Georgia. Atkinson is weighing his options carefully as several programs compete for his commitment.

"It was really great to see all the coaches take time to come see me and it makes it hard to class anyone as a top contender,” Atkinson told On3. ... "When it comes to my final decision, I really want to make sure I get it right because I am going to give that program my all just like I do at Grayson and I want to know that the school I pick will give me their all too.”

Colorado, needing reinforcements at linebacker after losing LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green, remains in the mix. The Buffaloes missed out on four-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, who chose Michigan.

