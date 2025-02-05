3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-0 win over Colorado Avalanche feat. Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks entered Tuesday night's game against the rival Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1-1 record in their last four games, and hoped to get back on the winning side of things after dropping Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche had won three of their last four games, including a pair of consecutive shutout victories.

Ultimately, it was the Canucks who gutted out a 3-0 victory, improving their record to 24-18-11 and tying the Calgary Flames in the standings with 59 points. Meanwhile, the Avalanche saw their record fall to 31-22-2.

There was no scoring to speak of in the opening 20 minutes of play, but that situation was quickly taken care of by first-year Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk early in the second period.

He scored his 19th goal of the season, his first since joining the Canucks via free-agency after spending the first portion of his NHL career with the Boston Bruins. The Canucks took their 1-0 lead into the dressing room for the second intermission, setting up a tense third period.

The Canucks then doubled their lead thanks to a power-play goal from Brock Boeser just before the midway point of the third period; it was his 17th goal of the season.

Vancouver then sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from the newly-acquired Drew O'Connor, his seventh goal of the season, with nine seconds left in regulation.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-0 win over Colorado Avalanche

#1. Thatcher Demko

The Canucks starting goaltender had battled inconsistency since he made his return to the lineup after having missed all but one playoff game last spring and the first several weeks of this current season.

However, he looked far more like his old self against the Avalanche, turning aside every shot he faced which included five chances from the ever-dangerous Nathan MacKinnon along with three from Martin Necas.

#2. Jake DeBrusk

Playing in his first season with the Canucks, DeBrusk paced the scoring for Vancouver by not only scoring the first tally of the game, but also assiting on Boeser's power-play goal in the third period to extend the lead.

#3. Filip Hronek

Playing in the first year of a multi-year contract extension that Canucks management saw fit to reward him with, Hronek came through with a pair of assists as part of Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

He also blocked three Avalanche shots.

