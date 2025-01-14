“Would be the perfect marriage”: Ryan Clark delivers clear verdict on Deion Sanders’ potential move to Dallas as rumors intensify

Colorado’s Deion Sanders is preparing for yet another rebuild as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and the rest of the star-studded squad prepare to take their talents to the NFL. While the Buffaloes look ahead, rumors surrounding Prime’s jump to the NFL as a coach continue to swirl, becoming louder than ever with an impending draft. Meanwhile, Ryan Clark has his piece to say on the matter.

America’s Team fanbase is hoping for Sanders, especially because of his early ties to the team. Ryan Clark, Super Bowl XLIII champion and outspoken analyst, recently revealed that he is fully on board with the idea. In fact, he’s been rooting for this moment.

"Why not? This is something I actually talked about early in the offseason last year. I thought it would be the perfect marriage," Clark said. [00:48] "Someone has to deal with Jerry Jones—not just the owner, not just the GM, but the man who wants to run everything about the Dallas Cowboys organization. Deion Sanders can do that."

Clark pointed out that Sanders brings a unique combination of experience and charisma. Prime has played in the high-pressure world of Dallas and understands the circus that comes with America’s Team. More importantly, he has already demonstrated his ability to lead and inspire, transforming programs at Jackson State and Colorado into forces.

"Deion can walk into the Cowboys’ locker room on day one, command respect, and demand excellence," Clark added. "He’s been in their shoes, excelled in them, and moved on to show he can build an organization."

The speculation gains more weight as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faces questions about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. If Jones decides to make a change, Sanders’ connection to the franchise and his proven track record as a motivator and leader might make him an ideal fit.

What is Deion Sanders’ take on the matter?

Deion Sanders has addressed the growing speculation about his transition into the NFL, specifically the Dallas Cowboys, amid rumors of interest from team owner Jerry Jones. While no formal interview has been scheduled, the two reportedly had a conversation on Monday, and another one is expected.

Sanders shared his thoughts while speaking to Adam Schefter, adding some admiration for Jones and loyalty to his current role in Colorado.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry," Sanders said. "After you hang up and process it and think about it, it's intriguing, but I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community." [00:33]

Sanders’ response suggests he’s flattered by Jerry's piqued interest but remains deeply committed to his program at Colorado. Nonetheless, he’s already made an impact in Boulder, and it’s only natural that he keeps building a strong culture there.

However, Deion Sanders seems to be keeping his options open while prioritizing his current role, and the possibility of Prime’s return to Dallas is a thrilling idea.

