"Would have seen a different Georgia team": CFB analyst claims Bulldogs would have played differently if they faced a tougher opponent

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the easiest schedules out of the top playoff contenders in this football season. The Bulldogs won't face ranked opposition until weeks 10 and 11 when they play No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 9 Tennessee in consecutive weeks. While that could change as the season goes on, it's undeniable that this is a mild schedule for the top-ranked school in the nation.

While this is initially an opportunity for Carson Beck and company, it could easily turn into a nightmare for them if any unranked team upsets them. If that happens, the Bulldogs will have a hard time climbing back up the ranks again and making a playoff run.

In Week 2, the Bulldogs face Ball State, which lost its season opener to Kentucky.

Some experts believe that we haven't seen the best of the Bulldogs yet:

"I think you would have seen a different Georgia team yesterday if South Carolina was on the schedule," Josh Pate said.

The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee Martin 48-7 in Week 1. Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 294 yards and one touchdown.

On the Week 1 Takeaways on the "Late Kick with Josh Pate," the host highlighted how sluggish Georgia looked in its season opener:

"They look really sluggish offensively. Again, this is something we expected, kind of like with (No. 5) Ohio State (a 23-3 win over Indiana)."

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is in the hot seat.

"I knew when Carson Beck didn't light the world on fire," Pate said. "I knew when that offensive line did not blow people off the ball, especially considering it's UT Martin. I knew what was coming: Mike Bobo hate was coming."

Georgia's Week 2 and beyond

For Week 2, the Bulldogs face Ball State at home. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-14 to Kentucky, and they shouldn't be a problem for Kirby Smart's players. The game will be played at noon on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The first serious bit of opposition that the Bulldogs face is in Week 3, when they face the first in-conference matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Nonetheless, this is a game that Kirby Smart's guys should easily handle.