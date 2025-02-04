“Would significantly benefit”: CFB analyst predicts good faith for Kalen DeBoer after massive hire

College football analyst Clint Lamb likes the Alabama Crimson Tide's hiring of Ryan Grubb as the team's offensive coordinator. Alabama is coming off a disappointing season, going 9-4 and losing to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was the first season for Kalen DeBoer as the Crimson Tide's head coach.

After the disappointing season, DeBoer hired Grubb, who was fired by the Seattle Seahawks after just one season. Grubb worked as the OC at Washington for two years when DeBoer was the head coach.

"I can totally see Ryan Grubb being a multi-year option for Alabama, but even if that doesn’t end up happening, just helping to get the ball rolling in this Kalen DeBoer era would significantly benefit the Crimson Tide’s program," Lamb wrote.

Lamb believes Alabama needs to have some continuity at offense, and having Grubb for multiple years will benefit everyone.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer turning the page

Kalen DeBoer's first year as the head coach of Alabama didn't go as many expected. Heading into 2025, DeBoer is eager to turn the page and help the Crimson Tide compete for a playoff spot.

"Whether you are 0-12 or 12-0 in a regular season, you are always going to critique and be really detailed on how you got to improve," DeBoer said, via Tuscaloosa News.

"I appreciate what our staff is doing, what our players are doing to really look inward, work together and continue to move forward. There’s a lot of good things already happening. It already feels just a lot different internally as we turn the page into 2025."

The Crimson Tide will open its 2025 season on August 30 against Florida State. DeBoer is eager for the tough test and tough schedule.

"We’re at eight right now, and so this next year with Florida State as the opener and then a couple of weeks later with Wisconsin, it’s a good, competitive schedule," DeBoer said.

"That’s what we want leading into conference play. So that’s the way we want it. We wanna be challenged and be tested going into SEC action."

Alabama has notable games against Wisconsin, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Auburn in 2025.

