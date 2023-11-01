The College Football Playoff selection committee released the first edition of its highly anticipated CFP ranking for the postseason tournament on Tuesday night. Ohio State took the No. 1 spot in the ranking and was followed by two-time defending champion Georgia.

The top five teams on the ranking are unbeaten this season, with Michigan holding the No. 3 spot, Florida State taking the No.4 and Washington at No.5. Oregon is positioned as the highest-ranked one-loss team in the rankings, currently holding the No. 6 spot.

As expected, the CFP ranking has caused a bit of frenzy in the college football world. While many fans are critical of the decision to place the Buckeyes as the highest-ranked team ahead of the Bulldogs, others believe it’s the right decision considering the strength of the schedule.

"Wow what a joke," one fan wrote on X.

CFP chairman defends the ranking

College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has defended the first edition of the ranking after back-to-back champion Georgia failed to secure the top spot. Corrigan said Ohio State's wins against two AP poll’s top-10 teams played a key role in the Buckeyes getting the top spot.

"We looked at it, the big win over Notre Dame and the win over Penn State, and they have difference-makers on offense," Corrigan said. "We looked at it; Ohio State deserved to be No. 1.

"As a group, the 13 of us in the room, we felt this was the order for the top four slots."

Five undefeated Power Five teams entered the initial rankings, and it's evident that the strength of the schedule played a significant role in the decision-making process. A couple of changes are, however, expected in the ranking in the coming weeks as the season proceeds.

Which teams will make it to the CFP?

2023 will be the last time that the College Football Playoff will feature four teams. The postseason tournament will be expanded to 12 teams next year, ensuring a much better inclusion among college football teams. However, the race for the four spots this season remains tight.

As it stands, Ohio State has a massive edge for a return to the playoff. Historically, nearly all teams ranked No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings of a season have eventually made it to the four-team playoff, with the exceptions being Mississippi State in 2014 and Tennessee in 2022.

Notably, three of the four teams that appeared in the playoffs last season made the initial ranking, with Florida State being the only outsider. It remains to be seen how things unfold.