"WTF", "Can't afford to lose him": Ohio State fans voice concern over Eddrick Houston latest injury during first fall camp practice 

Fans reacted to Eddrick Houston's injury ahead of the 2025 season. Yahoo Sports' Andy Backstrom reported from the Ohio State Buckeyes' fall training camp on Thursday that the defensive tackle might've suffered a right leg injury.&quot;At OSU for the 1st practice of camp. DT Eddrick Houston went down late in practice with an apparent right leg injury. Up-and-down day for QB Julian Sayin, who was picked off by Davison Igbinosun but later in 11s dropped in a nice pass to WR Carnell Tate over CB Devin Sanchez,&quot; Backstrom tweeted.&quot;The Scarlet and Fray Podcast&quot; shared Backstrom's tweet, and several fans expressed concern about Houston's injury.&quot;Dammit. Can't afford to lose him,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;WTF,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Not good at all,&quot; one fan wrote.Others pointed out how significant the defensive tackle injury was to Ohio State's season.&quot;Prayers up for him. This would be probably a top 5 loss we could suffer for the upcoming season,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;(Man facepalming emoji).... Hopefully it's not serious. The LAST thing we need is less depth at our most concerning position group,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Great! The area where we are already thin. They lollygagged with the portal and it's gonna come back and bite them in the butt,&quot; a fan said.Houston finished the 2024 season with seven tackles, including four solo efforts. One of his best performances was in the Buckeyes' 45-0 win against the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 9, recording three tackles (one solo).Houston's injury occurred as he was aiming to play a bigger role in the team's defense in his sophomore year.How does Eddrick Houston's injury impact the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 season?The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a successful 2024 season with one of the best defenses in the nation. They allowed the fewest points (12.9) and fewest yards per game (254.6). On Jan. 20, the Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.Ohio State fans are optimistic that the team will compete for another national championship this upcoming season. However, the significance of Eddrick Houston's injury could make its goal difficult to achieve. The Buckeyes also lost several key defensive players who are now in the NFL.One of the notable players who left was Ty Hamilton. He led all Ohio State defensive tackles with 51 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season. The LA Rams selected him at No. 148 in April.Houston was expected to compete in training camp for more opportunities, but the injury put his availability in doubt. The Buckeyes will start their 2025 season against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.