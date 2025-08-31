  • home icon
  "WTF is a catch now days": Cowboys icon Dez Bryant slams referees as LSU get robbed of TD after Barion Brown's grab gets overturned into incompletion

"WTF is a catch now days": Cowboys icon Dez Bryant slams referees as LSU get robbed of TD after Barion Brown's grab gets overturned into incompletion

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:09 GMT
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Clemson - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Clemson - Source: Imagn

Former Dallas Cowboys star criticized the officials of the Clemson vs LSU game on Saturday.

In the third quarter, Brian Kelly's quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, made an incredible pass to wide receiver Barion Brown. He caught the ball athletically with one hand as fans celebrated a touchdown to give them the lead against Dabo Swinney's team. However, in a controversial turn of events, officials ruled the play as an incompletion.

The call left Dez Bryant fuming and sharing his thoughts on the officiating of the game.

"WTF is a catch now days," Bryant wrote in a tweet.
"They Hoed LSU," he added in another.
With the game tied at 10-10, the catch from Barion Brown could have given Brian Kelly's team the lead. However, they quickly regained composure after the controversial call and made another play for a touchdown.

This time, Garrett Nussmeier found Trey'Dez Green with an eight-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. Damian Ramos scored the extra point to give the Tigers a 17-10 lead over Dabo Swinney's team.

Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled in the first half. The 2024 ACC champions took the lead heading into halftime, thanks to a rushing touchdown by Adam Randall. However, Nussmeier quickly found his rhythm as the Tigers started their 2025 campaign with a victory.

Dez Bryant wasn't the only one frustrated with officials ruling out LSU's touchdown

The incompletion rule on Barion Brown's catch left many frustrated on social media, including former NFL star-turned analyst Ryan Clark.

Like Dez Bryant, Clark also vented out his anger at officials with a post on social media.

"That's a trash call!!! Catch LSU! Cmon," Clark tweeted.
Last season, the LSU Tigers finished with a 9-4 record and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. However, fans expect the team to qualify for the 12-team playoffs in Brian Kelly's third stint at Baton Rouge.

They next play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at home on Sept. 6. The game will be broadcast on SECN+ and ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

