"WTF is a catch now days": Cowboys icon Dez Bryant slams referees as LSU get robbed of TD after Barion Brown's grab gets overturned into incompletion

Former Dallas Cowboys star criticized the officials of the Clemson vs LSU game on Saturday. In the third quarter, Brian Kelly's quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, made an incredible pass to wide receiver Barion Brown. He caught the ball athletically with one hand as fans celebrated a touchdown to give them the lead against Dabo Swinney's team. However, in a controversial turn of events, officials ruled the play as an incompletion.The call left Dez Bryant fuming and sharing his thoughts on the officiating of the game.&quot;WTF is a catch now days,&quot; Bryant wrote in a tweet.Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKWTF is a catch now days&quot;They Hoed LSU,&quot; he added in another.Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKThey Hoed LSUWith the game tied at 10-10, the catch from Barion Brown could have given Brian Kelly's team the lead. However, they quickly regained composure after the controversial call and made another play for a touchdown.This time, Garrett Nussmeier found Trey'Dez Green with an eight-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. Damian Ramos scored the extra point to give the Tigers a 17-10 lead over Dabo Swinney's team.Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled in the first half. The 2024 ACC champions took the lead heading into halftime, thanks to a rushing touchdown by Adam Randall. However, Nussmeier quickly found his rhythm as the Tigers started their 2025 campaign with a victory.Dez Bryant wasn't the only one frustrated with officials ruling out LSU's touchdownThe incompletion rule on Barion Brown's catch left many frustrated on social media, including former NFL star-turned analyst Ryan Clark.Like Dez Bryant, Clark also vented out his anger at officials with a post on social media.&quot;That's a trash call!!! Catch LSU! Cmon,&quot; Clark tweeted.Ryan Clark @Realrclark25LINKThat’s a trash call!! Catch LSU! CmonLast season, the LSU Tigers finished with a 9-4 record and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. However, fans expect the team to qualify for the 12-team playoffs in Brian Kelly's third stint at Baton Rouge.They next play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at home on Sept. 6. The game will be broadcast on SECN+ and ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.