NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe reacted to the dramatic ending of the Rose Bowl as the matchup between football giants Michigan and Alabama went down to the wire.

Alabama started with an early lead, but Michigan reversed the tide to lead 13-10. The close matchup continued in the second half, a 20-20 tie sending the game to overtime.

With a chance to go to the College Football Playoff Championship on the line, the teams were fired up by their coaches. John Harbuagh of Michigan wished to attain postseason success, but it was no small task, as he was up against an Alabama team of Nick Saban, widely regarded as the greatest college coach of all time.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Sharpe tweeted about the game's last play:

"WTF was that!! You took a timeout 2 run that play?? Oh my Lord."

How Michigan beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl

Michigan set the tone quickly in overtime, scoring on a Blake Corum “Beast Mode” type of run to go up 27-20.

College overtime rules differ from the NFL. Alabama had the chance to level the scores. Alabama got the ball close to the goal line, a fourth and goal play. It was one last play on the line for Saban, for Alabama’s championship hopes.

Jalen Millroe called his own number, sprinted ahead but was instantly tackled for a loss by a horde of Michigan's defensive lineman. Game over.

Sharpe’s tweet referred to the final play call as Saban used Alabama's only overtime timeout.

Unless the ball is on the one-yard line or less, the typical fourth and goal play would be a pass. What's more perplexing as illuminated in Sharpe’s reaction is Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, whose dual threat makes him dangerous in goal line situations.

Perhaps Saban didn’t trust his quarterback to throw the ball, as Milroe had fumbled the ball and Michigan recovered in a scramble earlier in the game. While the game won’t dent Saban and Alabama’s legacy, it was a major victory for Harbaugh.

Michigan will now take on the winner of Texas versus Washington in the College Football National Championship.

