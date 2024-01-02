Jermaine Burton injury update: What happened to Alabama wide receiver during Rose Bowl game vs Michigan?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff after a 27-20 loss in the Rose Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. Senior wide receiver Jermaine Burton suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the penultimate play of the game and was not on the field for the final snap of the Roll Tide's season.

During the overtime period on third and goal, Burton caught an 11-yard pass on the edge of the sideline and tried to keep his legs churning to get additional yardage. However, he spun and appeared to injure around the knee/hamstring area of his leg.

Burton attempted to stretch out his leg when he got up but was eventually unable to stay in the game and fell to the turf before the Alabama medical team could tend to him. He finished the game with just four receptions for 21 yards (5.3 yards per catch). As of this writing, nothing has been reported about the severity of his injury.

What does Jermaine Burton's future look like with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

It appears that Jermaine Burton's college football career has officially come to a close, as he has played four seasons (two with Georgia and two with Alabama). However, with him being eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, it is likely that he will declare for it.

It is worth noting that Burton does have another year of eligibility remaining. This is due to the COVID-19 year giving players an additional year of eligibility.

Should Jermaine Burton return to Alabama or head to the NFL?

Jermaine Burton has been a solid receiver throughout his college football career, as he has 132 receptions for 2,376 yards (18.0 yards per catch) with 23 touchdown receptions. However, the window to make a significant amount of money in the NFL is limited, and he has essentially reached the pinnacle of what NFL scouts are going to view him as after four seasons.

It would make sense for Burton to elevate his draft stock as he is hovering around a second or third-round pick in this year's draft, and he possesses some raw tools that teams will love. Expect to see him declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

