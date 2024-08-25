WWE star Sheamus seemingly trolls 'College GameDay' panel after picking Georgia Tech over Florida State

WWE superstar Sheamus was invited as the Week 0 celebrity guest picker for ESPN's "College GameDay." The new college football season kicked off with the Florida State Seminoles going against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.

During the Florida State vs Georgia Tech Week 0 showdown, all the other members of the "College GameDay" crew picked the Seminoles as the favorites to win. Even ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban, who recently started his journey in broadcasting, chose Florida State. However, Sheamus put his faith in Georgia Tech, who emerged victorious in the Week 0 showdown.

After the game, Sheamus shared a tweet on X, which seemed to indicate he was trolling the "College GameDay" crew for making the wrong pick during the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game. The post included a snippet from the "College GameDay" show with a graphic showing everyone's picks.

"Let me just leave this here for the so called 'experts' @PatMcAfeeShow #GeorgiaTech," Sheamus wrote.

So far, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have appeared six times on "College GameDay." The 24-21 victory over Florida State is their first win since their "College GameDay" debut. After a very balanced game, a 44-yard field goal by Aidan Birr in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles entered the 2024 season as the 10th-ranked team in the preseason AP Poll Top 25. However, Georgia Tech's victory shows that it is a team that cannot be overlooked in the ACC.

Just like Sheamus, Nick Saban names Georgia Tech as his 'sleeper pick' in the ACC

The Yellow Jackets have gone decades without winning a national title. Their last natty came during the 1990 season. However, Nick Saban put his faith in Brent Key's team this year and called them his "sleeper pick" in the ACC conference this season.

"My sleeper though is Georgia Tech," Saban said. "I really do believe, they were in the top three offensively last year in the ACC. They were not really good in the defense, they've got a new defensive coordinator, they got some players out of the portal. If they can play defense a little bit better, they give people tremendous headaches with their offense."

Last season, Key led Georgia Tech to a 7-6 overall campaign and a Gasparilla Bowl victory over UCF. Will the Yellow Jackets emerge as a contender for a spot in the new 12-team playoff format?

