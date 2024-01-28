Auburn HC Hugh Freeze congratulates Trovon Reed as former Tigers’ staff joins Guz Malzahn’s UCF as CB coach

Ex-Auburn footballer and recruitment director Trovon Reed is moving to the bright surroundings of Central Florida University (UCF) as his next destination. He has joined as a cornerback coach, marking his debut as an on-field coach.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who has been active in reshaping his staff, extended his congratulations to Reed.

"Congrats (Trovon Reed). Go be great," Freeze wrote,

Reed, an Auburn alum, demonstrated his athletic abilities from 2010 to 2014. He easily switched between receiver and corner.

This 5-star recruit from Louisiana, part of the 2010 class, made a lasting impact at Auburn. His achievements peaked in 2014, when he played in the BCS National Championship, led by Gus Malzahn.

His career journey led him from college to the NFL. He played for five different clubs over eight seasons, eventually joining the AAF and XFL.

Gus Malzahn's strategic move and Trovon Reed's promising future

Gus Malzahn, possessing loads of coaching know-how, cleverly picked Reed to strengthen UCF's coaching panel. Becoming the cornerbacks coach at UCF is a big leap in Reed's coaching journey.

Reed, having been a player under Malzahn at Auburn and then collaborating with him, adds a fresh viewpoint to the team.

Reed's decision to join UCF comes as Gus Malzahn continues to assemble a retooled coaching staff for the Knights. Malzahn expressed enthusiasm for the addition, stating,

"Excited to welcome Trovon Reed to UCF as our cornerbacks coach!"

Auburn's loss of Reed is part of a broader trend, with recent departures including safety coach Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

Auburn's coaching adjustments and Hugh Freeze's offensive overhaul

The departure of Trovon Reed adds to Auburn's coaching adjustments, but the team is not backing down.

Head coach Hugh Freeze has been making strategic moves to revamp the offensive department, bringing in experienced coaches to shape the team's future. One notable addition is Derrick Nix, who takes on the roles of offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Nix, a longtime colleague of Freeze from their time at Ole Miss, brings nearly two decades of SEC experience. Hugh Freeze, expressing his excitement about reuniting with Nix, stated:

"He is an outstanding recruiter and coach who has nearly two decades of experience in the Southeastern Conference."

Nix, in turn, emphasizes speed, physicality, and fearlessness.

The Freeze-led change extends beyond coaching appointments, with Kent Austin, a longtime special assistant to the head coach, taking over as quarterbacks coach.