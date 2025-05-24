  • home icon
  "Y'all clipped this man in every possible angle": Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons issues a stern message for Rebels' Connor Spencer

“Y’all clipped this man in every possible angle”: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons issues a stern message for Rebels’ Connor Spencer

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 24, 2025 16:07 GMT
Image via Austin Simmons' and the SEC Instagram accounts.

Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons is expected to be the Rebels' starter next season after Jaxson Dart left the team to start his NFL career. As a result, he has kept himself busy this offseason with workouts and training. However, he also has found the time to support his fellow Ole Miss athletes.

On Friday, the Rebels' baseball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 5-2 in the SEC baseball tournament. It was a big upset as the seven-seeded Rebels defeated the two-seeded Razorbacks. One of the highlights of the game came when pitcher Connor Spencer allowed a hit from an opposing player. The hit came straight for him and he snagged it in the air for an out.

Shortly after this happened, the SEC's Instagram account made a post celebrating it. In the post, they included several pictures from different angles of the play. Austin Simmons saw the post and reposted it to his Instagram on Friday, joking about the number of angles included.

"Y'all clipped this s man in every possible angle."
Image via Austin Simmons' Instagram story.

With the help of Connor Spencer, the Rebels defeated the Razorbacks and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. They will play the No. 3 seed, the LSU Tigers, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The winner of that matchup will play the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee on the other side of the bracket.

Austin Simmons will not play baseball this season so that he can focus on football

While Austin Simmons was happy to be able to watch the Rebels defeat the Razorbacks on Friday, it was likely a little bittersweet for him. This is the most important offseason of his football career thus far, and as a result, Simmons will not be playing baseball this season.

Simmons was recruited to play both football and baseball, but now that he is projected to be the starting QB, he is leaving baseball behind. He will be taking over the starting job from Jaxson Dart, who was drafted by the New York Giants.

Simmons is coming off a freshman season with limited appearances. He completed 19 of 32 passing attempts for 282 yards and two TDs. Simmons will be trying to elevate the Ole Miss Rebels so that they can avoid narrowly missing out on the college football playoff like they did last season. His performance is expected to be one of the biggest factors.

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
