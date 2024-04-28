“Yahoo sports clout chasing” - Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. takes subtle shot at media house for seemingly disrespecting Colorado HC

Deion Sanders Jr. fired back at Yahoo Sports for what he perceived as an attempt to discredit Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. Yahoo Sports used Coach Prime’s picture while claiming that no Colorado players were drafted for three consecutive years.

Sanders has been the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes for one year only. Coach Prime's eldest son reshared Yahoo Sports' post on his Instagram story, captioning it:

"When you become bigger than Yahoo... now Yahoo sports clout chasing"

Despite Colorado's recent draft drought, the future looks promising with Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, emerging as a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. Apart from the QB, expect Colorado WR Travis Hunter and safety, Shilo Sanders, to be picked in the NFL Draft as well.

Deion Sanders is not NFL-bound in 2025 with focus on Colorado

Coach Prime is making headlines by squashing NFL coaching rumors, firmly declaring his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes. In an interview with ESPN, Sanders stressed his dedication to the college team, dismissing any notions of a transition to the professional league.

“I absolutely love it here. It's beautiful here, especially yesterday it was. Knowing this weather is going to be beautiful tomorrow because we have no commitments on the field. So I absolutely, I'm serious, I absolutely love it here. I really do,” said Sanders.

Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are crucial players for the Buffaloes. Shedeur recorded 3320 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions to his name. He’s a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I tell them the truth. I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here,” Coach Prime said.

Despite a challenging inaugural season, Sanders remains optimistic about Colorado's future.

