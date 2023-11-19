Yale vs Harvard game takes a political turn as anti-Israel protests break out in stands[WATCH]

The Yale vs. Harvard college football game is one of the oldest rivalries in the sport, and on Week 12, the Yale Bulldogs took a 23-18 victory over the Harvard Crimson. The game made the rounds around the internet for something not related to the sporting performances but to what happened in the stands.

During the game at Yale Stadium, a pro-Palestinian protest broke out in the stands. The students have not been identified, but logic dictates they should be students of the local team. The group decided to use the platform to protest against the military actions of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip.

The region has been in a state of crisis ever since a terror attack by Hamas rocked Israel on October 7th, killing over a thousand Israelis, most of them civilians, per CNN. Israel's reaction has shocked the international community, with some considering it disproportionate. A month-long aerial bombing campaign by the IDF has claimed the lives of 10,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, per Al Jazeera.

It wasn't hard to imagine that the student sections of both Harvard and Yale would get involved, considering both Ivy League institutions are some of the most prestigious higher learning institutions in the nation. Ivy League schools are notorious for their political involvement, with the two schools in question producing 13 US Presidents between them.

Harvard vs. Yale pro-Palestinian protest in images

During Saturday's game, students could be seen sporting a big banner with the phrase "End the occupation", while others flew Palestinian flags. Authorities from the Connecticut school predicted this could happen and had extra security on site. Regulations prohibiting protests were issued but disregarded by the students.

The sporting side of things

The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson 23-18, with their quarterback Nolan Grooms throwing for 90 yards, with two touchdown passes and one interception. Running back Joshua Pitsenberger ran for a very good 99 yards in 23 carries, but had no touchdowns.

For his part, Crimson's quarterback, Jaden Craig, had 245 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Bulldogs' 169 rushing yards committee effort was the difference maker in their victory.

Yale has a record of 7-3 and stands first in the Ivy League, while Harvard is 8-2 and second. The caveat here is that both have a 5-2 conference record, with the Bulldogs having the edge in their head-to-head clash.