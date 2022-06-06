5 NFL players who went to Harvard ft. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Long-time NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the league this week, after spending time at an amazing nine franchises across his 17 seasons in the NFL. Fitzpatrick is one of the few players in league history to have entered the NFL from Harvard University, one of the most prestigious colleges in the world, let alone America.

Here are five NFL players who went to Harvard, featuring Ryan Fitzpatrick.

NFL players who went to Harvard University

#5 - Cameron Brate

Tight end Cameron Brate was went undrafted during the 2014 NFL Draft before being picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brate has spent his entire NFL career in Tampa, other than a brief stint on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad in 2015.

Brate has 243 receptions in his career for 2,622 yards and 31 touchdowns, as he stars alongside Rob Gronkowski in the Buccaneers’ tight end room. Brate also had a viral moment in 2021 when he caught the Vince Lombardi Trophy thrown by Tom Brady during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl victory celebrations.

Tom Brady throws the Lombardi trophy from his new $2,000,000 boat to Cameron Brate during the Bucs' Super Bowl parade...and it's caught.



Brady's daughter: "DAD NOOOOO"

#4 - Anthony Firkser

Firkser, like Brate, is a tight end out of Harvard who went undrafted, this time during the 2017 NFL Draft process. Firkser spent time on the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs' practice squads before three years with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2021.

Firkser has 1,107 total career yards, along with five touchdowns, and in 2022, he signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, reuniting him with his former offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith, who’s now the head coach of the Falcons.

#3 - Tyler Ott

Long snapper Tyler Ott, like the aforementioned, wasn’t drafted and came into the league as a free agent when he signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad in 2014. Ott has spent time bouncing around the NFL, spending time with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks, appearing in 85 pro career games thus far.

Ott is still a member of the Seahawks, and the former Harvard man was rewarded for his play with a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

#2 - Kyle Juszczyk

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is arguably the most decorated NFL player to come out of Harvard University in league history. Juszczyk was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, and after four years with the team, he joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Juszczyk’s contract with the 49ers was the biggest for a fullback in NFL history, and he’s definitely earned it, as the Harvard alumni has been voted to each of the last six Pro Bowls.

Juszczyk is arguably the best fullback in football, and has 17 total touchdowns to go along with 2,324 yards from scrimmage.

NFL cult hero Ryan Fitzpatrick was drafted out of Harvard with the 250th overall pick in 2005 by the St. Louis Rams. Fitzpatrick has had the ultimate journeyman career, spending time with the Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football team across his 17-year career.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL



( @NFL) This time Ryan Fitzpatrick borrowed his postgame outfit from DeSean Jackson This time Ryan Fitzpatrick borrowed his postgame outfit from DeSean Jackson 😂(🎥 @NFL) https://t.co/2CuXzIA0y4

"Fitzmagic" was loved by fans across the NFL for his love of the game, iconic interviews and epic beard! He had 233 touchdown passes and 34,990 total passing yards before announcing his retirement in June 2022.

