“Yall are greedy sc*mbags”: CFB fans show anger as DirecTV customers lose access to Disney and ESPN

DirecTV customers are fuming after losing access to Disney and ESPN channels just as college football season heats up. The blackout began Sunday night when DirecTV and Walt Disney Co. failed to reach a new agreement, leaving over 11 million viewers in the dark.

Disney and ESPN's top brass have accused DirecTV of denying their subscribers access to must-see content. Here’s the statement:

"DirecTV chose to deny millions of subscribers access to our content just as we head into the final week of the US Open and gear up for college football and the opening of the NFL season."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"While we’re open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we’ve extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs."

Trending

Expand Tweet

With major networks like ESPN, ESPN2 and even ABC going dark, college football fans vent their frustration online. One fan didn't hold back and tweeted,

"Y'all are greedy sc*mbags"

Expand Tweet

Another disgruntled fan said: "DIRECTV is already having issues with losing customers..I have been one for 20+ years and if ESPN isn’t restored quickly I am gone. This is silly"

Expand Tweet

One fan tweeted: "Greed greed greed. Power hungry people at ESPN."

"Fix this now @DIRECTV or your service will be canceled," said another.

One fan wrote: "Multiple providers are refusing to bend to the demands of Disney. This press release is absolute garbage."

"More lies from greedy corporations. If it doesn’t benefit you then it’s always someone else’s fault," a fan said.

The timing couldn't be worse. The blackout hit as the USC vs. LSU game was set to air. Several other high-profile games, including Texas vs. Michigan, are scheduled for later in the week.

What is the DirecTV-Disney battle about?

The ongoing dispute between DirecTV and Disney has disturbed millions of viewers. Both sides are pointing fingers and defending their positions.

Disney, represented by co-chairs Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, insists that DirecTV refuses to pay fair market rates for their extensive portfolio of channels.

They argue that they’ve made concessions for other distributors and are simply asking DirecTV to do what’s right for their customers.

"We invest significantly to deliver the No. 1 brands in entertainment, news, and sports," Disney said in a statement, urging DirecTV to finalize a deal that would restore programming immediately.

On the other hand, DirecTV’s chief content officer, Rob Thun, claims that Disney's demands are anti-competitive and could lead to monopolistic control over the sports and entertainment markets. Thun also criticized Disney for bundling channels together, forcing consumers to pay for content they don't watch.

DirecTV has responded by launching UnbundledDisney.com, advocating for smaller, more tailored channel packages that give viewers more choice.

As both companies dig in their heels, viewers are caught in the crossfire, with popular channels like ESPN and Disney Channel remaining dark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!