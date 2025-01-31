“Yall are sick in the head”: Deion Sanders Jr. has blunt reaction to Shilo Sanders being compared to Donald Trump after recent comments

Deion Sanders Jr. has always been there to back his father or brothers, Shilo and Shedeur when criticism arises. So it wasn’t a surprise when he clapped back at recent reports that the defensive back compared himself to US President Donald Trump.

Shilo’s older brother took to social media with a short and simple message aimed at the Colorado Buffaloes cornerback’s critics.

“Yall are sick in the head,” Deion Sanders Jr. wrote while reposting an On3 publication.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shilo Sanders took part in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday night. Before the game, there were reports of him struggling during practices, with some viral videos showing Sanders getting beat repeatedly.

“Uh oh: Shilo Sanders has gone viral for STRUGGLING at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Shilo's draft stock is tanking...” wrote NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders Jr. followed Shilo’s practices as well, sharing some material on social media.

To his credit, Shilo performed well during the game with five tackles and a pass defended. The defensive back fired back on his critics in a postgame interview.

What did Shilo say that got critics and Deion Sanders Jr. reacting on social media?

The response by Deion Sanders Jr. came after some reports criticized Shilo Sanders’ choice of words in a postgame interview, where he compared the criticism of himself to that received by Donald Trump.

“If you just hate me or want to hate me,” Shilo Sanders said before the clip jumps. “…Paint me in a bad picture; they do that to our President. They do that to everybody, you know? So, I’m not going to be safe from it. But it does get aggravating whenever you put in that work, and you’re working on your craft, and people just steadily destroying you.”

Sanders added that the clips criticizing his performance during practice were “cherry-picked” and that he only cares about what the scout, Coach Prime, and his family think.

His answer was likely referencing Trump and claims that the media distributes "fake news" to undermine him. In a heavily-divided political environment, these comments are sure to create more reactions among both supporters and detractors.

Shilo Sanders is projected to go on day three of the NFL Draft, while his brother Shedeur is in the conversation for the top overall draft pick.

The defensive back can improve his stock by performing well in other pre-draft activities like the NFL Combine or the Colorado Buffaloes’ Pro Day.

At least he knows Deion Sanders Jr. has his back when critics arise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place