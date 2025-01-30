"Must feel threatened": Coach Prime's son Deion Jr. takes jab at Reese's Senior Bowl's ED following blunt statement for the media

Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy ruffled a few feathers with a post on X/Twitter earlier this week. It seemed like an attempt to point out a talent gap between players attending his college all-star game and another, but Nagy's comments didn't go over well.

In the upload, which is no longer shown on the social media website, Nagy said:

"For NFL draft media traveling from Dallas to Mobile, it's time to recalibrate your eyes. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE"

Nagy had been referring to the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Colorado has six players in attendance at the practices for that game in quarterback Shedeur Sanders (not practicing and not playing in the game), defensive backs Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders, and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester.

The Sanders' older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., came to their defense, along with that of all the other East-West Shrine Bowl players, as well.

"@JimNagy_SB must feel threatened," Sanders Jr. wrote Wednesday with laughing emojis before the words.

Sanders' post was in response to an upload by East-West Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galko, who defended his own game.

"No need to try to put players down to like this, Jim," Galko said Tuesday. "Best of luck to the players at the Senior Bowl this week."

What is Jim Nagy involved with in the Reese's Senior Bowl?

Jim Nagy was hired as the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl in May. He was an NFL scout for close to two decades.

"Jim is a proven and respected 18-year NFL scouting veteran with long-standing relationships across the league, among college coaches nationwide, and with certified player agents," Mobile Arts & Sports Association chairman Angus Cooper said. "His positive leadership skills acquired under legendary coaches like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll will be a huge asset to the Reese's Senior Bowl."

During his scouting career, Nagy had been with six teams that had reached the Super Bowl.

"The Reese's Senior Bowl has been the preeminent college all-star game for the past 68 years and our staff will strive to improve the event for the National Football League and the local Mobile community on a yearly basis," Nagy said shortly after being hired.

Nagy definitely stood behind his assertion that the all-star showcase in Mobile is the best with his words about the East-West Shrine Bowl. Nagy's game does have three notable names in quarterbacks Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon).

This will be the 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway and Gale Sayers are among the legendary talents to play in the game.

