"You so b---h made dawg it don’t even makes sense": Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr fumes at journalist's "thin skinned" tweet

Even though the new college football season is a few months away, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have been in the news lately.

Coach Prime responded to a tweet about Shedeur Sanders talking a lot after a 4-8 season, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer added that his son would be a top 5 pick in the NFL draft.

College football insider Mike Farrell commented on Coach Prime's take by calling the Sanders family "thin-skinned." Deion Sanders Jr. responded to Farrell by attempting to flip the script.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You so b***h made dawg it don’t even makes sense… You wrote multiple articles talking down on the family, but when we finally respond we’re 'thin skinned,'" Sanders Jr. tweeted.

Expand Tweet

This whole thing stemmed from former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Xavier Smith saying that Deion Sanders was destroying player's confidence.

Shedeur Sanders went to the defense of his father and said he did not even remember Smith being on the roster and that he was not a good player for that to happen.

Does this drama showcase a major issue for the Colorado Buffaloes heading into the 2024 college football season?

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading to the Big 12 ahead of the new season, and this is the second year that Coach Prime will be at the helm. The team improved from 1-11 in 2022 to 4-8 in 2023, so they are seemingly moving in the right direction in terms of improvement.

Interestingly, this discourse mainly happened while the NCAA Spring Transfer Portal window was open, so players on the Buffs roster and those on the portal saw this happening in real-time.

However, this feels like a great opportunity for Deion Sanders to use this situation as a motivator, as people talk badly about them four months before the season opener.

Players on the Buffaloes roster understand that Sanders will not mince words. So this will likely end up being more of just offseason drama than anything negatively impacting the program going forward.