Alabama's athletic director Greg Byrne has revealed that he was inspired by Nick Saban's process when he hired Kalen DeBoer as the new head coach of the Crimson Tide. He said that he wanted a coach who was not a "dinosaur" and one who could adapt to the changing realities of the game.

The University of Alabama hired DeBoer to replace the legendary Saban who retired after 17 seasons. DeBoer led the Washington Huskies to a 14-1 record and a Pac-12 title in 2023.

He was Saban's top choice to succeed him. DeBoer, who has a net worth of $5 million as of 2024, will reportedly receive a lucrative deal worth around $100 million to lead Alabama's football program.

The Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne shared his views on how important it was for the new head coach to embrace the requirements of the present era of college sports.

"You better not be a dinosaur. Whether you like something. You don't like something. You need to face reality in what you do," Byrne told reporters.

"That was my approach, you better have a coach (who) doesn't want to deny the realities of what we're dealing with and that goes across the board. And whatever you do."

Alabama has made a costly decision to hire Kalen DeBoer

Sources indicate that Nick Saban, who retired after winning his eighth national championship, was earning $11.1 million per year. He had a contract extension through 2029 that was worth $93.6 million in total.

Kalen DeBoer

According to reports, the Crimson Tide will have to pay Washington about $12 million to buy out DeBoer's contract. On top of that, DeBoer is expected to earn more than $10 million per year at Alabama. This means that the total investment for DeBoer could be close to or over $100 million.

It is worth noting that, DeBoer also earned several bonuses for his achievements, including $50,000 for reaching the Pac-12 championship game and $100,000 for winning it. He also got $400,000 for making the CFP semifinal, $450,000 for advancing to the CFP final, and $25,000 for being named Pac-12 coach of the year.

