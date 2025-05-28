"You can only imagine": EA CFB'26 cover star Ryan Williams gets real on Michigan loss

Ryan Williams saw Alabama finish with a 9-3 record in his freshman season at the program. The Crimson Tide were led by Kalen DeBoer following the retirement of Nick Saban, and the team underperformed in the first season of the new era.

Williams, a five-star recruit for Alabama in the class of 2024, hails from Saraland, Alabama, and he is a lifelong fan of the Crimson Tide. The 2024 season was disappointing for him, having witnessed the program's glory days.

“In my entire life, Alabama has won 10 games,” Williams said in an interview with On3’s Pete Nakos. “And my first season here, that was the only time we haven’t won 10 games since I’ve been alive. You can only imagine what losing to Michigan did to me.”

Alabama had the chance to make it a 10-win season in 2024 despite missing out on the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide were up against defending national champion Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. However, they fell 19-13 to the Wolverines in Tampa, Florida.

Ryan Williams, who will be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, only recorded three receptions for eight yards in the game. It was the second time Michigan defeated Alabama in 2024, having squared up on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, which ended 27-20.

Ryan Williams expresses his opinion on Alabama's QB battle

As Alabama prepares for a new era, the battle features Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell vying for the starting role. In an interview with On3's Pete Nakos, Ryan Williams reflected on the quarterback competition to succeed Jalen Milroe.

“Going through the spring and the winter, I've got to catch a lot of balls from all three of them," Williams said of Simpson, Mack, and Russell. "I've played a lot of football with them, and super excited to continue through the summertime.

“Honestly, I'm comfortable with all three of them going into the summer and fall camp. They all have leadership intangibles in their back pocket. They know that they can rely on me, and I can allow them to just focus on being our quarterback.”

Williams was Jalen Milroe’s favorite target in the 2024 college football season. He recorded 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, leading in receiving stats despite being a freshman. He is expected to be the main target for the next starting quarterback in 2025.

