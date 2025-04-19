"You cant question his toughness": Insider gets real about Shedeur Sanders' strengths heading into 2025 NFL draft

One aspect that even critics could never challenge about Coach Prime's son, Sheduer Sanders, is his toughness. Despite being sacked over 52 times in the 2024 season, the Colorado quarterback stood up and fought back, wrapping up with a 9-4 record and a postseason bowl game.

While speaking about the strengths of Sanders, NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah shared what makes him a standout prospect in the 2025 draft. He mentioned that apart from Sanders' pinpoint accuracy, the quarterback's agility and ability to fight back could prove vital in the pro league.

Sanders was crucial in transforming the Colorado program when the team struggled with a 1-11 record back in 2022. It was him and his dad, Coach Prime, who rebuilt the program and eventually made it a Big 12 powerhouse in just two years.

“You can't question this toughness number one, that's just not allowed to you can't watch that tape and question that guy's toughness,” Daniel Jeremiah said to Joel Klatt on his show on Friday this week. [Timestamp - 0:30]

He added:

“He did not wilt after getting hit like crazy. Some of it, you know, even his own fault at times. We'll get to that in a minute. But toughness is unquestionable. The other thing is, when things are clean and he's got sidelines, he is incredibly accurate.

"He can put the ball in a mailbox, like he has pinpoint accuracy when things are there for him. So, you know, to me, the arm strength thing is part of it, just, you know, driving the ball outside. And even at the Pro Day, they didn't really drive it outside the numbers."

Shedeur Sanders could get a tough fight from Abdul Carter at No. 3

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, the Colorado passer would most likely end up being a target for the Giants. However, things could change since Brian Daboll has secured the QB room with veteran talents like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Similarly, Penn State DE Abdul Carter adds more competition for the spot since the Giants could look to strengthen its defensive scheme. Having prospects like Carter provides a long-term solution. Even though he is a top target for the Cleveland Browns at No. 2, Kevin Stefanski may end up adding a QB and passing on him. This opens new options for the Giants to finally make a call.

