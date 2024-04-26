“You coming with me” - LSU star Malik Nabers has cryptic question for 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels ahead of NFL draft“

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels, who formed a high-octane combo for the LSU Tigers last season, are likely to go in the top 10 of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

In the buildup to the draft, Nabers, a wide receiver, was a reliable target for Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy, spoke to each other on social media, with, Nabers asking Daniels a question:

"Where you going tonight? You coming with me?"

The question has two possible interpretations.

First, taken at face value, Nabers was asking his friend if he was coming with him to a specific location. That location in question could be the Hart Plaza in Detroit, which is the venue for the NFL draft.

However, another way to analyze this is to suggest that Nabers is asking Daniels if he was "coming with him" to the same NFL team. How possible could that be?

Could Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers be drafted by the same team?

It is widely assumed that Jayden Daniels will be a top three pick in the draft, with the consensus from fans and analysts being that Daniels will be drafted by the Washington Commanders, who have the second pick.

The Commanders need a potential franchise quarterback after a few years of near-constant changes at the position. By taking Daniels, Washington could gain stability at the position for years to come.

But, could the Commanders be the next team of Malik Nabers?

Nabers is a top wide receiver, and the current consensus is that he will go at No. 6 to the New York Giants, who are in desperate need of offensive weapons more than they are of a quarterback.

Both the Giants and Commanders have one early pick, and it seems unlikely that they would trade a later pick in an attempt to get both Daniels and Nabers.

However, there is one scenario where it could happen. The Chicago Bears have the first and ninth picks.

If the Bears go against all the speculation that they will pick Caleb Williams and go for Jayden Daniels instead, and if none of the early teams wants Nabers, this would allow Chicago to take both players.

This would help the emerging Chicago offense with not only a strong quarterback but an experienced target. This, alongside the gains that the Bears have made in the last season, may make the Bears the team to beat in the NFC North

