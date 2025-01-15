"You have to deal with Jerry's ego": Deion Sanders gets major red flag alert from CFB insider amid Cowboys rumors

It's an interesting dynamic between Deion Sanders and owner Jerry Jones. Both attract immense attention and with rumors swirling about a potential reunion to fill in the head coach role for the Dallas Cowboys, college football analyst Colin Cowherd addressed what the fit between the two could look like.

On Tuesday, Cowherd spoke about rumors tying Coach Prime to the Cowboys after the team parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday as his five-year contract ran out. He issued red flags on the potential fit between Sanders and Jones.

"So if you can't win big on the field, stay relevant off the field," Cowherd said. "You have to accept if you coach the Dallas Cowboys, you have to deal with Jerry's ego and Jerry's need for constant attention. And Deion gets attention. He'll make them fascinating."

While Deion Sanders has found success coaching at Jackson State and has taken on the challenge of reviving a struggling Colorado program, questions linger about his readiness to lead at the NFL level. The insider added:

"Do I think he's the best coach on the market? Well, we don't know. He's coached small college football and Colorado, which is sort of like small college football."

Bringing in Sanders would undoubtedly make the Cowboys a hot topic, but as the insider pointed out:

"When people question the state of the Cowboys like Michael Irvin, who's on our show later, or Troy Aikman, when those guys—cornerstone guys—question the Cowboys, you've got issues."

Colin Cowherd brought out a real problem for the Cowboys

Colin Cowherd was straight with his answer. Bringing someone like Deion Sanders could keep the Cowboys interesting, but the team is suffering from internal decisions like giving starting quarterback Dak Prescott a $240 million extension, which the insider thinks was "overpay."

"Mostly, the bad teams at the top of the draft, they're getting a great draft pick and they have a ton of cap space," Cowherd said. "I mean, have you seen how much cap space next year, like New England has? But the Cowboys have neither because they overpaid for a quarterback and they pay people too early that are too average or too late."

The idea of Deion Sanders joining the Dallas Cowboys is tantalizing from a media and entertainment perspective. However, whether that attention translates to success on the field is another matter entirely.

Nonetheless, the possibility of even that happening looks bleak as Sanders has repeatedly made it clear that he won't be leaving Colorado anytime soon.

