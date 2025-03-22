"You are demonstrating leadership": Colorado coach gives special shoutout to Drelon Miller for his spring practice dominance

The Colorado Buffaloes lost several key players after the 2024 season, especially in the wide receivers department. LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter declared for the upcoming NFL draft. Coach Prime will now be expecting Drelon Miller to step up and take more responsibility this year.

Miller has been impressive during the ongoing spring practice. On Saturday, the Buffaloes' IG page shared a post of one of Deion Sanders' coaching staff giving his feedback about the wide receiver.

In the video, the team's wide receivers coach, Jason Phillips, praised Miller for his hard work and dedication throughout the offseason.

"Dre, your score stayed the same with four," Phillips said. "The last two practices. That's what I expect out of you. That's what you said you wanted to be last year. Before the other guys departed. You said you want to be a leader. You are demonstrating leadership with the way you're practicing."

Coming out of Silsbee High School (Silsbee, Texas), Drelon Miller was a former four-star prospect. He committed to playing for the Buffs as a part of the recruiting class of 2024.

In his true freshman campaign, the wide receiver played in all 13 games. He recorded 32 receptions for 277 yards and three TDs. In the 49-24 victory over the Utah Utes on Nov.16, he tallied 108 yards and one touchdown.

Drelon Miller is not the only stand-out player in spring practice

This upcoming season, fans in Boulder will witness the start of a new chapter for the Buffs with a new roster. Apart from Drelon Miller, another player who is building a reputation is Isaiah Hardge. He is a former three-star prospect who was recruited as a WR. However, Coach Prime shifted him onto the CB position to hone his talent as a two-way player like Travis Hunter.

On Wednesday, the Buffs IG page shared a post about Hardge's progress over the year. He received praise from Jason Phillips for developing his game through the offseason.

"Isaiah Hardge, the more you play, the better you get. The more you play, the better you get. Your technique is improving every single day. I like that about you," Phillips said.

Hardge had redshirted his freshman campaign with three appearances in the 2022 season. Last year, he saw time on both sides of the ball in 11 games. With Hunter's departure, it will be interesting to see how he performs this upcoming season.

